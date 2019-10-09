I have nieces who celebrate Black Friday with perhaps more glee and abandon than Christmas itself.
I have a friend who feels the same way about the start of buck season.
For some kids, there’s the last day of school.
For Patty Wygal, the day of Hampshire County’s Relay for Life is a big event (as it should be).
I guess I share some of those feelings for this week, which for years has been marked as National Newspaper Week.
This was probably a bigger deal (at least for non-journalist types) in the time when something like 80 percent of American households bought a newspaper every day.
Today, that percentage is less than half what it was and dropping, but National Newspaper Week still holds a place in my heart.
I love newspapers, probably as much as I love news. There’s a difference.
News means different things to different people. What I think is news, you might not and your next-door neighbor will have a 3rd point of view.
Roughly, news is information that you (probably) didn’t know before that can have an impact on your life. It could be a head-on wreck on a road you were taking or the start of war against a country halfway around the world or the celebration of a local woman’s 105th birthday.
Better journalists than me have tried to define news. The great Washington columnist Walter Lippmann said news is a picture of reality upon which men can act. Notwithstanding the mid-20th-Century ingrained sexism, you get the idea.
Fifty years earlier Stanley Walker, editor of the New York Herald-Tribune said news is the 3 W’s — women, wampum and wrongdoing.
Newspapers, on the other hand, are a little more definable. They’re generally printed on cheap paper, distributed on a regular basis and usually carry advertising along with a broad swath of news.
They’re a vehicle for delivering the news that have existed since before the Republic was founded. Heck, they helped shape what this nation has become.
A hundred years ago, newspapers and magazines were the only way news was disseminated (other than word of mouth).
It was a swell time. New York City had 8 or 10 dailies all hawking the latest headlines. Sportswriters were kings.
Of course, things change. Along came radio in the 1920s and its immediacy threw a punch at one of newspapering’s strengths.
Television followed a couple decades later and the evening national newscasts delivered another blow to afternoon papers along with the rise of suburbia.
Did I mention that one of the favorite college courses I ever taught was journalism history?
At any rate, here we are in 2019 in the age of not just radio and TV, but also the Internet and social media. It’s a time when people expect the news to come to them rather than worrying about going out and buying the news.
Yet here I am, still working at a newspaper, the 10th in a vagabond career that has stretched across 6 states. I wouldn’t change it for the world.
And if I’m nearing the end of my career (still a few years away), one of my great joys these days is working with young, aspiring journalists, watching them launch careers that will make differences around this nation.
There’s a satisfaction in being part of West Virginia’s best big weekly newspaper. There’s a joy, a continuity, a sense of purpose and place in helping the oldest newspaper in West Virginia cover the oldest town and oldest county in the 35th state.
The folks that promote National Newspaper Week want you to remember the important function the press performs, bringing you the news that keeps this country free and great.
For me, this year, it is a time to celebrate all that newspapers have been to me. Thanks for your indulgence and support.
