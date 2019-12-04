With a Hampshire County Christmas on its way, there is no better time of year to reach out and make a difference in someone’s life. The ample opportunities in this county to give make it easy to help those who might need it this season and year-round.
“God’s Gift of Love” Sign-Up: Hanging Rock Church of the Brethren, C-Press Stop Liberty at North River, Slanesville Ruritan Club, Jean’s Bar and Grill and Alkire Rental Properties invite community members to sign up for their drive for Christmas toys and gifts for needy families. You can sign up on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to noon at Hanging Rock Church of the Brethren in Augusta. No applications will be accepted after Saturday. For any additional questions, call (304) 359-0652 or (304) 359-0728.
America’s Adopt a Soldier Care Letters are going to be accepted through Dec. 18. Reach out to deployed service members and veterans by mailing a personally written and designed letter or greeting card to America’s Adopt A Soldier, 5400 Shawnee Rd., Suite #300, Alexandria, VA 22312. For more information, visit www.americasadoptasoldier.org or call (703) 278-3718.
Romney First United Methodist Church will be holding their annual Toys From the Heart toy giveaway in December for children anywhere between birth to 12 years old. Toy distribution will be held from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on the following days:
Dec. 3, 4, 5
Dec. 10, 11, 12
Dec. 16, 17, 18
Evening dates are Dec. 5 and Dec. 16, from 7-8 p.m. No appointment necessary.
