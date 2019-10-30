Augusta artist’s work to hang in Charleston exhibit
CHARLESTON — Local artist Susan L. Feller, an Augusta resident, is representing Hampshire County in the 21st biennial West Virginia Juried Exhibition, opening in Charleston on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 2 p.m.
Out of the 101 selected West Virginia artists, Feller is the only one from Hampshire County.
Feller, a New Jersey native, entered 2 pieces that were both selected to be in the exhibition. Her medium is rug hooking.
“The main reason I gravitated toward rug hooking is that it is an extremely forgiving handcraft,” Feller explained. “This is a traditional art form. I feel like I’ve come back to my roots.”
In the creation of her pieces, Feller repurposes materials such as upholstery samples from Dillon’s, taking advantage of scraps that would otherwise be thrown out.
Feller’s 2 pieces that were selected to be in the exhibition were a 12”x16” hooked piece titled “Seneca Rocks” and a hooked pillow titled “Pussycats Pillow Talk.” Artists who entered had the opportunity to submit up to 2 pieces.
Feller said that she loves the art form of rug hooking because she needs to occupy her hands.
“It’s tactile,” she said. “I’m just totally fascinated by it.”
Some of Feller’s work uses motifs inspired by the current political and social events to make statements about themes ranging from the environment and climate change to equal rights. Her piece “Pussycats Pillow Talk” is an example of a socially relevant piece with a statement behind it.
“I always create something on the front, something innocent, and then on the back is where I make my statement,” Feller said.
In addition to statement pieces commenting on society, many of Feller’s other works celebrate the beauty and complexity of nature and the world around her. With her piece “Seneca Rocks,” she said that she wanted to use the intricacy of the background to help send a message, and not just the motifs present in the foreground.
“That tends to be a signature of mine,” she added. “The goal of this piece was to achieve depth and realism.”
When Feller creates her pieces, she says that she likes to have a flexible idea of the final piece.
“I don’t start with a preconceived idea,” Feller said. “When I get into a piece, that’s what it’s all about. I am not totally preconceived about how it’s going to look.”
Feller said that she is currently trying to make the jump into the 21st century, being active on several social media platforms, managing her website and now also working on a podcast. She said that she is trying to bring a traditional craft into modern times, telling stories in her work in her own way to send her own messages.
“That’s what’s really fun. Every place where you put a loop tells a story,” said Feller. “I’m really talking about over 25 years mastering these particular materials and the techniques available to communicate the elements and principles of nature happily.”
The exhibit opening reception and awards ceremony on Nov. 17 is open to the public, and the exhibit runs until Feb. 18, 2020. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.