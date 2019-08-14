MARTINSBURG — A Moorefield man has admitted to his involvement in distributing fentanyl and methamphetamine.
Dennis James Miller, 44, pled guilty Monday in Martinsburg federal court to a count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute fentanyl. He admitted to distributing more than 64 grams of fentanyl and more than 69 grams of 100-percent pure methamphetamine between January and June in Grant County and elsewhere.
Miller faces 5 to 40 years in prison and a $5 million fine.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy D. Helman is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Potomac Highlands Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, West Virginia State Police and the Charles Town Police Department investigated. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.