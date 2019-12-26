One of the songs I never expected to hear on Sirius XM’s Country Christmas channel this week was “What a Wonderful World,” even if Leann Rimes was singing it.
If you know me, you know I had tears streaming down my cheeks during the final verse:
“I hear babies crying,
I watch them grow.
They’ll learn much more
Than I’ll ever know.
And I think to myself
What a wonderful world.”
I’m such a sentimental sap, even if Leann Rimes was singing it. Sorry; she’s no Louis Armstrong.
* * *
The last weekend before Christmas was dubbed, badly, Super Saturday because the experts who follow retailing projected it to be the single busiest shopping day of the year.
That’s even busier than Black Friday, which of course has lost some of its luster and some of its shoppers because retailers decided that they could capitalize on the Black Friday name for days and weeks leading up to what was once the special day that was traditionally the busiest shopping day of the year.
So shoppers descended on real life stores and malls – not just websites – Saturday.
We went, mostly to people watch. But a few minutes in Kohl’s persuaded me to part with some money for a gift for a pal who carries an Android smart phone.
The grown-up toy was a fan that plugged into the bottom of the phone with one of those little 5-prong adaptors. It was goofy, but a fellow shopper swore she had one that she loved, so it went in the cart.
Until we got to check-out.
At 10:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, 4 days before Christmas, with 8 registers going, the check-out line at the Kohl’s in LaVale, Md., stretched halfway down the side of the store.
The would-be gift went back on the shelf and we went to lunch.
Even if we had a 30-percent-off coupon (which was given to a grateful shopper).
* * *
“I see trees of green,
red roses too.
I see them bloom
for me and you,
And I think to myself
What a wonderful world.”
* * *
I have a Christmas cactus that has, surprisingly, kept a couple of its coral blooms until Christmas this year.
It lives in the master bathroom, where it gets enough sunlight and a decent amount of humidity since its stand is right between the shower and the bathtub.
But the darned thing for years has thought a better time to bloom was mid-November. Seeing the blooms somehow reminds me of my little sister’s birthday on Nov. 13.
Sure enough, this November the crazy thing had blooms aplenty. Sweetly, a couple either survived or arrived late enough to make this week special too.
* * *
“I see skies of blue
And clouds of white,
The bright blessed day,
The dark sacred night.
And I think to myself
What a wonderful world.”
* * *
One of the sweetest parts of life here outside the fast lane is the traditions we observe at this time of year.
They can be as small as when a family trims its tree or as grand as an entire day for the kids like Christmas in Romney was on Dec. 14.
A drive around town (or across the countryside) looking at lights satisfies my heart on any given evening in December.
Watching the flame move from candle to candle at any Christmas Eve candlelight service propels me back to childhood days and the ritual at the Methodist church I grew up in.
Living nativities, food box distributions, caroling, secret Santas, gift exchanges, Christmas dinners at work, decorations on the desks … they’re all part of the charm that warms our hearts at Christmas.
* * *
“The colors of the rainbow
so pretty in the sky,
Or also on the faces
of people going by
I see friends shaking hands,
saying “How do you do?”
They’re really saying
I love you.”
* * *
Next time you see me, shake my hand.
Merry Christmas, even if you’re reading this a day or 2 late.
