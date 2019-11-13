MOOREFIELD — Storyteller Ilene Evans will ply her craft at a Lunch and Learn Tuesday, Dec. 3 at Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College.
Evans weaves music, poetry, dance and drama to bring history alive through theater programs, workshops and seminars that inform, education and entertain audiences. She has toured extensively across the US and internationally with her historical and original pieces.
In her work, Evans portrays significant women of color who changed the world and offers a suite of spoken word, poetry, song and dance performances, workshops and seminars tailored for national and international audiences.
At Eastern, she will perform her Voices from the Earth Chautauqua program that educates, enlightens and empowers through artistic presentations, community conversations and cultural experiences.
The 60-minute presentation occurs in Room 104b at noon Dec. 3 and lunch is provided. Call Monica Wilson at 304-434-8000 ext. 9235.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.