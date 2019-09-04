I had occasion recently to step into a drugstore looking for Colgate toothpaste for sensitive teeth, figuring it might be cheaper than the specialty brand Sensodyne.
I walked out 10 minutes later with my prize in hand and more in need of the product than I had ever imagined because I was grinding my teeth for about another hour over the experience.
You see, I imagined a simple solution: find the toothpaste aisle, spot the Colgate boxes and grab the sensitive tube.
Boy, oh boy, was I ever a couple of decades out of touch.
Colgate had about 6 shelves of display for its multiple sub-brands. There was Colgate Optic White and Colgate Total and Colgate Essentials to wade through.
And each of those sub-brands had varieties — extra whitening, stain-fighting, cavity care, for example — not to mention different flavors and sizes.
About 4 or 5 rows down, I found the Colgate Sensitive, and then had to decide between 3 different variants. I went for the one that promises care for 8 different issues, figuring that was more important than sensitivity with brightening and whatever the 3rd iteration was.
When did we become a nation of such picky teeth-brushers? I didn’t have the time or stomach to shift down the aisle and see if Crest was doing the same market-fragmenting, but I’d bet dollars to donuts (for which my teeth will suffer) that it does.
America, welcome to the era of mass customization — an oxymoron if ever there was one. Big companies like Colgate-Palmolive have found that it’s more profitable to “extend” a brand than to start a new one.
So instead of a line of toothpaste called Optic White, just stick the “Colgate” in front of it and, voila, you have better sales. Colgate accounts for more than half the toothpaste sales in the United States and its share is growing as it tacks on new variations.
Step over to the cookie aisle and you’ll see the same thing with Oreo — traditional, thin, double-stuft, orange at Halloween, red at Christmas, limited-edition flavors, chocolate cream in between vanilla cookies, double-stuff versions of that, peanut butter, mint, not to be confused with the new limited-edition mint chocolate chip …
Even venerable Coca-Cola is pushing 3 different diet versions of its classic drink these days, each aiming at a slightly different slice of buyers.
There’s Tab, the original diet cola; Diet Coke, which has been the king of no-calorie colas since its introduction in 1983; and Coke Zero Sugar (formerly Coke Zero), which tastes most like Coke.
Oh, yes — Diet Coke has 4 different flavors too.
If you’re just browsing for a toothpaste or diet drink or cookie, the multitude of choices can be mind-numbing. Yet, every blessed one of them has a fan who thinks that version is exactly what they want.
Take this as gospel from a guy who insists on cinnamon-flavored toothpaste (hard to find) because I’ve developed an aversion to the usual mint varieties.
Marketers realize we are creatures of habit and hanging onto a customer (I’m driving my 7th Subaru Forester since 1994) is cheaper and easier than capturing new ones.
Cutting through all the options is fine when you know exactly what you want and where to go. It’s maddening when you have no idea what you want.
“Less is more” used to be words to live by. But in 2019, the saying seems to be “More is not enough.”
