1MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University’s got a new mountaineer.
The college named sophomore Colson Glover as its 67th Mountaineer mascot at the school’s game against Baylor.
“There is no bigger honor or privilege than for me to serve the people of my state and university while showing the world why West Virginia is termed ‘Almost Heaven,”’ Glover said in a news release.
Glover, a neuroscience major, will officially don the mountaineer’s coonskin cap, buckskins and rifle at the Gold-Blue Spring Game on April 18. The Lewisburg native said it’s been a life-long dream to be the mascot.
“Throughout my childhood I have always idolized and admired the Mountaineer mascot with hopes that I too might wear the buckskins,” he said.
Doctor trades sex for pills
2CLARKSBURG — A former West Virginia doctor has admitted to trading sex for pain pill prescriptions.
Eugenio Aldea Menez, 69, pleaded guilty Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi to distribution of a controlled substance outside the bounds of professional medical practice, The Exponent Telegram reported.
If U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh accepts the plea agreement, Menez could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million, the newspaper reported.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Zelda Wesley told Aloi during the hearing that Menez wrote prescriptions “for several female patients in exchange for sexual favors.” Menez would see the female patients at his office before staff arrived or at his home, Wesley said. The allegations were “corroborated by numerous videos” of the sex acts, she said.
Opioid suit trial scheduled
3CHARLESTON — West Virginia communities seeking a $1.25 billion settlement with the opioid industry are set to go on trial against the companies in late August, a federal judge said Thursday.
The Aug. 31 trial date will serve as a deadline for the proposed settlement, which would be a first of its kind even as opioid businesses consider settling thousands of lawsuits across the country.
The proposal with the country’s biggest opioid distributors, AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson, was hammered out by 250 lawyers in Charleston last week, according to Paul Farrell, a West Virginia-based attorney who is one of the leaders in the lawsuits nationwide.
The plan would eliminate most of the state’s opioid crisis litigation. Though state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey would be able to continue his claims against drug makers, potentially as part of a looming national deal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.