AUGUSTA — Kasey Mowery has a couple of big dates ahead of her as she recovers from injuries in a head-on collision Dec. 16.
First, on Friday, she has her first follow-up doctor’s appointment after her discharge from Winchester Medical Center, where she was treated for 4 breaks in her right leg and a broken left hand.
“They said 6 to 8 weeks after discharge before I can bear weight on either, “ she said Tuesday morning. “It keeps me a little off-balance.”
Then, on Jan. 12, a Sunday, she’ll be the guest of honor at a spaghetti dinner benefit to help out her, her husband and their 2 children.
It’s the kind of community outpouring that she calls the family’s biggest blessing since the accident.
“We have meals until February that people are providing for us,” she said.
Besides the meals, people have brought groceries, helped clean her house and “I’ve had lots of visitors,” she said.
Mowery is likely facing months before she can return to her job as a nurse at the Potomac Center.
In the meantime, she says, husband Randy and her 6-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son are picking up a lot of the slack.
“The kids have been great little helpers,” Kasey said, “my second hand and leg, I guess I could say.”
The Jan. 12 spaghetti dinner will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Romney Fire Hall. The meal includes spaghetti, bread, salad, dessert and drink.
Mowery was injured around 8:30 a.m. Dec. 16, a Monday, as she headed west in her 2018 Chevrolet Traverse on U.S. 50 by the roadside park near Hampshire High School.
West Virginia State Police say that Shawn Stotler’s 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt crossed the centerline and struck Mowery’s Traverse head-on.
He and his 3-year-old son, Kasyn, were killed instantly.
