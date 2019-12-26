Potomac Eagle trip to pole a 'classic'
ROMNEY — Since the end of November and the beginning of a chilly Christmas season, smiles and holiday cheer have warmed up the faces of everyone who has ridden the Potomac Eagle North Pole Express.
Celeste Swartzfager-Franzen, one of the new owners of the Potomac Eagle and a key organizer in this inaugural North Pole Express, said that she had a vision for a more back-to-the-roots approach to a Christmas train experience.
“What we’ve done is different,” Franzen explained. “We wanted to make this more traditional, and we wanted it to fit into the topography of the area; a Christmas train without all of the commercialism.”
The barn and the station were decked out in soft white string lights, with the Kesners’ Tree Farm alongside the barn and small firepits where visitors could roast marshmallows and keep their hands warm. Thanks to the large number of volunteers, the barn was completely decorated and visitors could stop in for some holiday refreshments and hot chocolate.
“We wanted to keep it classic,” Franzen said. “We wanted to give you that warm, fuzzy feeling.”
Once on the North Pole Express, visitors enjoyed a performance courtesy of Expressions in Romney: The Nutcracker Ballet. Performers danced up and down the aisles, interacting with passengers.
The original story Potomac Eagle Saves Christmas, an adaptation of The Night Before Christmas rewritten by one of the train conductors and Franzen’s brother, Patton Swartzfager, was read over the PA on the way up to the North Pole, and as the train drew closer to its destination, the passengers buzzed in anticipation.
As the multicolored lights of the North Pole came into sight, young riders clamored to get a good view out of the train windows. The North Pole, a spectacular light display visible from the train, saw Santa and Mrs. Claus on the front porch of their brightly lit home, waving to the Potomac Eagle and its passengers.
“We have this beautiful North Pole set-up,” Franzen described. “It’s believable; it’s not just a façade like other North Pole displays. It’s our first year, and we had to come out of the gate big.”
Patton Swartzfager said that the North Pole Express is different than other Christmas trains because of its “personal” nature.
“It really has been such a collaborative effort,” Swartzfager said. “We are blessed to have this team to help pull it off.”
Dale Grice, one of the folks helping behind the scenes on the North Pole Express, added, “For being a first-time venture, it really has gone well. It takes an army.”
Many of the folks who were integral to this holiday event were volunteers from the community. Some of these volunteers were dressed as elves, helping with decorations in the barn and passing out cookies and milk on the train itself. Paige Hines with the Potomac Eagle noted that they work hard to make sure that the North Pole Express is an exciting and fun-filled time for every passenger.
“We try to accommodate anybody,” Hines said. “Anybody means anybody.”
The young passengers on the train, after meeting Santa on the return trip back to the station, were treated with little gifts like train whistles. Kids left the train smiling and clutching their toys, and some headed back to the barn for more hot chocolate.
Franzen, one of the new owners, said that they took it over in April, and so this was their first attempt at a Christmas train, which is one of the biggest events in the tourist rail industry.
“This was a huge undertaking and we have had just so much support,” she said. “We had the vision, and [the volunteers] helped us make it phenomenal.”
For their first year, Franzen said that they have had great community feedback and is feeling optimistic about their plans for the future.
“I’m really excited about this year’s turnout,” Franzen said. “And it’s only our first year. It’s only going to grow. It’s really going to be big.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.