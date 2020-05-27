MOOREFIELD — Summit Financial Group saw its earnings for the 1st quarter of 2020 drop by nearly half from the same quarter in 2019.
The company reported earnings of $4.51 million last week, down from $8.15 million in the same period of 2019.
Per-share earnings fell from 65 cents to 35 cents.
“Despite the unprecedented challenges posed by the COVID-19 crisis and its resulting business conditions, Summit produced solid core earnings this past quarter,” said H. Charles Maddy III, president and CEO of Summit. “As we navigate the COVID-19 crisis, we believe our company is well-prepared to endure its impacts.”
Summit completed its acquisition of Cornerstone Financial Services Inc. and its subsidiary, Cornerstone Bank, headquartered in West Union, on Jan. 1 and converted substantially all of its data processing systems to that of Summit’s on March 21. Accordingly, Cornerstone’s results of operations are included in Summit’s consolidated results.
On April 24, Summit Community Bank completed its acquisition of 4 branch banking offices located in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia from MVB Bank Inc.
Summit Financial Group, Inc. is a $2.51 billion financial holding company headquartered in Moorefield. It provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, through its bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank, which operates 39 locations.
