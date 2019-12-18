After a 2-year hiatus, Hampshire County has an agriculture extension agent again.
Candance DeLong joined the other employees at the Romney WVU Extension Office last month and has been enthusiastically “getting her feet wet.”
She brings with her an M.S. in horticulture from Virginia Tech and, most recently, several years experience as orchard manager for Fruit Hill Orchard in Winchester.
“I am here in Hampshire County because I got really lucky,” DeLong said. “I had been working in Winchester and looking for a job in extension or something in agricultural education and somehow the Hampshire County job was posted at the right time.”
DeLong has also become a resident of Hampshire County with a small holding near Capon Bridge, so she is invested in the success of agriculture in Hampshire County.
Some of her immediate goals include creating a local chapter of the master gardeners program and offering classes, and working with the FFA and the livestock-judging program.
DeLong says young people are the future of agriculture and wants to work to encourage them.
Local farmers markets are also a concern of hers, including how to encourage both growers and consumers to create a vibrant agriculture economy. She will be meeting the county cattle farmers, as well as other livestock growers, as part of learning about what is already available.
Along the way, DeLong was in the horticulture professional internship program at Walt Disney World and is a member of the Young Grower Alliance of Virginia.
“I wanted a role as an educator. I see my new role as the agriculture and natural resources extension agent as a go-between getting growers/farmers/land managers the information they need to be successful,” DeLong said. “I'm excited to work with and learn from the farmers in Hampshire County.”
She is looking forward to meeting the agriculture community in Hampshire County and asks that anyone who has questions about classes, programs and more, let her know.
She can be emailed at candace.delong@mail.wvu.edu or called at 304-822-5013.
