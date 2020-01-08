Support has been rushing in for Ethan Sowers, the Augusta teen who has been unconscious since he crashed his Subaru Impreza early on Dec. 26.
A trio of fundraisers surfaced last week — a donation jar at the Jan. 2 boys basketball game between Hampshire and Jefferson, T-shirt sales and an upcoming benefit dinner.
The 17-year-old’s injuries are extensive — a broken neck, broken clavicle, fractured pelvis, bruised right lung and head trauma.
Since his hospitalization, Ethan has developed pneumonia. His mother said he is combating a fever, erratic heart rate and respiratory distress.
She praised the care he was receiving last week.
“All of the nurses and doctors on staff at Winchester Medical Center have been amazing with him and have been doing everything in their power to meet every obstacle Ethan has come across,” Cindy Sowers posted on Facebook.
While he lies in a medically induced coma, friends will be stopping in at Jogail’s Country Cookin’ on U.S. 50 in Hayfield, Va., between 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday for a benefit dinner. The menu wasn’t set as of Monday, but all proceeds will go to Ethan’s medical expenses.
Another family friend is producing T-shirts for Ethan, being sold at $20 apiece. To order one or find out more details, contact Stephanie Kinnamon on Facebook.
Sowers was headed north on the Bloomery Pike about a mile and a half north of U.S. 50 when he lost control of his 2005 Subaru Impreza around 3:25 a.m. on Dec. 26.
Sowers was alone in the car when it rolled over and he was ejected.
