ROMNEY — Two young men were life-flighted from an accident on Grassy Lick Road Monday afternoon.
Healthnet 8 flew driver Stevyn Arnold, 20, of Augusta to Hampshire Memorial Hospital after he suffered a concussion.
Trooper 5 flew 19-year-old passenger Zane Steinemann of Romney to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown with more serious injuries, said Cpl. M.T. Sherman of Romney’s West Virginia State Police detachment.
Sherman said Arnold had his 2003 Volkswagen Jetta northbound on Grassy Lick at Little Stoney Road, about 5 miles south of U.S. 50, when he lost control.
The Jetta hit an embankment, flipped over and continued on its roof through a barbed wire fence.
Joining Sherman at the scene were the Romney Rescue Squad, ALS 101 and the county ambulance along with fire companies from Romney and Augusta.
The accident is under investigation. o
