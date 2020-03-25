Welcome to the unexpected financial mess that we call 2020.
While COVID-19 is ravaging the health of all it touches and fraying all our nerves, the upheaval to our pocketbooks is real too.
Consider:
• Gov. Jim Justice’s order to shelter in place has shuttered at least half the businesses in West Virginia, throwing tens of thousands of people out of work.
• At the same time, grocery stores, pharmacies and dollar stores are on a hiring binge — including the Food Lion in Romney that was recruiting all afternoon Tuesday.
Dollar General says it plans to hire 50,000 employees nationwide by the end of April.
• The tumbling stock market — now lower than it was when President Trump was elected — is wiping out savings.
• The U.S. Senate is negotiating a sweeping economic stimulus package that aims to put about $1,200 in the hands of each taxpayer within days.
• Companies are responding with offers of easier credit and extended payment deadlines. Potomac Edison has pledged not to cut off service to people who are behind on their bills, as has the town of Romney’s water and sewer services.
• The deadline to file federal income taxes has been pushed from April 15 to July 15. No penalties or interest will be assessed during the extra 3 months.
The Trump administration had announced last week that it would delay the payments, a move that officials said would leave $300 billion in the economy at a critical time.
• Gov. Justice issued an executive order last week that allows WorkForce West Virginia to waive the 1-week waiting period for people who lose their jobs to receive unemployment benefits
Workforce can also waive the requirement that recipients be able and available to work, or even search for work.
Unemployment benefits will be available to people who have to be isolated by COVID-19.
To handle the deluge of claims coming in, WorkForce is extending phone hours to 7 p.m., authorizing staff overtime, training additional staff and temps.
File an initial unemployment claim online at www.workforcewv.org.
• The declaration of West Virginia as an economic disaster state opens small businesses and nonprofits to assistance from the Small Business Administration.
Call Eileen Johnson, executive director of the Hampshire County Development Authority, for assistance at 304-822-4320.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.