Krist is busy getting ready for Christmas, so here’s a favorite from April 2017.
At about the same time that it officially became spring, a nor’easter storm was on its way to the eastern states. The storm dropped about 6 inches on the Middle Atlantic states and for a few hours the tree branches were laden with a glistening white frosting that was beautiful to look at. There was ice too that made it necessary to watch one’s step and grab onto something to avoid a fall. The sun, however, had an answer for that within 48 hours as the snow quickly melted except for the occasional snowman that waved in defiance before eventually also succumbing to the solar rays.
Out on the planetary orbit, the earth was steadily proceeding on its path around the sun, a trek of 584 million miles or nearly 3/5 of a billion miles. Ever so gradually the earth tilted just so little that on the official day of spring its position was evenly between a tilt to the north or the south. If we were to follow the earth from a spacecraft on its trip around the sun, I’m sure the trip would appear desolate and lonely and maybe even pointless.
But on second thought we want it that way so there are regular seasons and predictability from the orbit, than if there were no regularity and we were careening tetherless throughout space either to be swallowed by a giant star or to freeze to death. I much prefer the course we are on, and I think you do too.
Back in my front yard, however, I often wonder how my daffodils and purple tulip-like flowers manage to fare so well. They always choose to come out of the ground before the cold stuff of the winter is done, yet they don’t seem to mind. This year they survived the snowfall and were happily showing their heads to the shining sun that was back in control.
I’ve often wondered why these flowers don’t delay their appearance till winter is truly gone, but they don’t change their schedules and persist during the cold. It must be in their genes unlike the other flowers that come later.
A bird was clamoring outside of our house in a loud, cheerful and boisterous manner. “He must be looking for a girlfriend,” my wife opined. We could only guess about that as the bird, likely a jay, didn’t stick around for us to confirm our conjecture. But we were cheered by his optimistic beckoning, even if it was not meant for us.
I think the birds must have done OK during the winter. They were eating the things that I bought for them to stay alive, but when I returned to the store for wild birds to get more things for them, I found the store shuttered. Maybe the birds did better than the store that was intended to keep the birds alive but instead died itself. What a surprise.
Usually spring can be fairly predictable, but not always. Years ago when I traveled to Russia it was Easter and springtime here, but on the plane toward Leningrad (now St. Petersburg again) the pilot told us about a huge winter storm over the Gulf of Finland. The plane barely landed at the Leningrad airport after several approaches and while we were all right, we had to deal with several feet of snow.
I didn’t bring any boots or winter clothing. Finally I bought an undersized pair of boots and cut out the toes because otherwise my feet would not fit in them. I walked with a friend outside the Winter Palace, but the snow was packed so hard and was so slippery I had to go arm-in-arm with my male companion. We were afraid we were going to get arrested by the numerous policemen nearby for our supposed displays of male affection. We weren’t arrested, but there was no other way to survive taking more brutal falls.
The only other time that winter made another outrageous appearance was after a vicious North Dakota winter. In late May a storm buried us in 2 feet of snow, the final insult after our long winter ordeal. But the next day the sun came out and blazed away the snow. Then it was summer. There was no spring that year.
In more normal times, spring is a great season to enjoy the flowering dogwoods and redbud trees and everything else that comes with the season. We have much to look forward to. o
