Spikers earn 1st trip in 19 years
SUNRISE SUMMIT — After knocking off Hedgesville in the regional semifinal on Saturday morning, Hampshire punched their ticket to Charleston as one of 8 teams remaining to compete for the AAA crown.
Taking down the Eagles in regionals, who were ranked No. 3 in West Virginia according to MaxPreps, put teams across the Mountain state on notice.
The Trojans were rewarded with the No. 6 seed at the state tournament, due to their ability to knock off top teams during the regular season including University (2-1) and Parkersburg (2-0).
First up for No. 6 Hampshire will be the Red Dragons of St. Albans (36-12-3) who were selected as the No. 3 seed coming off a runner-up finish in Region III.
The Red Dragons are led by 5 seniors including team captains Kiersten Eggleton, (setter/middle hitter, 5’10) and Katelyn McVicker (middle hitter, 5’10).
According to the statewide rankings, St. Albans entered regionals as the 7th best team in West Virginia.
The winner of the Hampshire vs. St. Albans game will play the winner of No. 2 George Washington vs. No. 7 University contest.
On the other side of the bracket, Region II champion Musselman received the No. 1 overall seed and they will play against Region I runner-up No. 8 Morgantown. The number No. 4 seed was given to Spring Valley as champions of Region IV while the runner-up of Region IV, Parkersburg, was given the No. 5 seed, a rematch of the regional championship.
The first session of games begin on Friday morning at 8:30 a.m. with No. 4 Spring Valley facing No. 5 Parkersburg. Immediately following that contest, No. 1 Musselman will play against No. 8 Morgantown.
The 2nd session of games on Friday start at 1:30 p.m. as No. 2 George Washington plays No. 7 University. Immediately following that game the No. 6 Hampshire Trojans take the court against No. 3 St. Albans Red Dragons.
Teams that win will advance to the final four, which will take place starting at 6:30 p.m. on Friday night. The upper bracket teams (Musselman/Morgantown, Spring Valley/Parkersburg) will play first followed by the lower bracket teams (George Washington/University, St. Albans/Hampshire).
The AAA championship game will take place on Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m.
This is the first time since the year 2000 the Trojans are featured at the state tournament. Other years Hampshire played for a state title include: 1980, 1982, 1986, 1988, 1995, 1998, and 1999.
Follow the Hampshire Review Facebook page for updates and information regarding the Trojans progress at states.
