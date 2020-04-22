Visiting restrictions are in place at every hospital across the nation, and families such as those of Augusta’s Bella Bauserman and Ethan Sowers are facing the difficult, emotional challenge of having to watch their recovery processes from a distance.
The restrictions in place at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital have made it so that 5-year-old Bella’s dad and her mom Mandi are the only family members allowed to visit her.
“Being separated has taken a toll on all of us, especially Bella and our 7-year-old son Victor,” Mandi said, noting that Bella and Victor are “very close.”
Mandi said that she is at the hospital with Bella all the time, and Bella’s dad visits as well, every other weekend as work allows. Mandi also explained that FaceTime is a tool that their family uses to stay connected, giving Bella and Mandi both an opportunity to communicate with family members who are kept at a distance due to COVID-19 safety precautions.
A post on the “Bella’s Fight” Facebook page revealed that Bella had been tested for COVID-19, and the test result came back negative.
Bella had a lemon-sized tumor removed from her brain in February, and when that tumor was confirmed to be malignant, she began radiation therapy.
Bella’s condition has been slowly improving, but Mandi said the recovery process has definitely been a “challenge” for her daughter.
“She wants to be able to talk like before, so she gets frustrated when that doesn’t happen,” Mandi explained. “Not just with talking, but with walking, sitting or even being able to push something on her tablet.”
Now, Bella is reaching the end of her radiation treatment, but Mandi said she doesn’t know if that means that Bella can return home.
“It will depend on how well she does with rehabilitation,” she added. “She will continue radiation until mid-May, and then the next hurdle would be working on getting her mobility, speech and eating back to normal.”
While the Bauserman family is doubtless in a difficult situation (made no easier by the COVID-19 complications), Mandi acknowledged that the continued love and support from the community is truly making a difference.
“Our community and people all over the world are sending something as small as a card to show us the love and support, sending a message to Bella,” Mandi said. “One day, she can look back and see just how loved she is by people everywhere.”
She added, “This terrible process has showed us that there is still humanity in this world.”
Ethan Sowers, an Augusta teen who was injured in a car accident at the end of December, is also making “slow and steady” progress with his therapies, according to his aunt, Sarah Pearce. COVID-19 has been an unwelcome player in his recovery process as well, keeping Sowers’ parents from being able to be with him during this time.
“It’s been a month since they have been able to be there, but his nurses and doctors have done an excellent job of making sure everyone is on the same page,” Pearce said. “They also FaceTime with him daily, which has been a huge blessing.”
Pearce described that Sowers’ respiratory status has been good over the last few months, and with each passing day he looks better and better and seems more and more alert.
The inability for Sowers’ parents to visit him is taking an emotional toll on the family, explained Pearce.
“As if everyone didn’t feel helpless enough with the whole situation, not being able to be there and see his every move, his every accomplishment, is very painful for his parents especially,” she said. “It’s hard, not being able to explain to him that the whole world is in a new spot right now and ‘normal’ has changed for everyone.”
