ROMNEY — With the arrival of flu season, everyone should take precautions now to prevent the spread of the illness through the community.
“Right now, there is no indication that flu season will be earlier or more severe than in the past,” said Stephanie Shoemaker, Director of the Hampshire County Health Department.
As always, immunization is important during flu season, and adults can receive the vaccine at pharmacies. The Health Department, located in Augusta, is also offering the vaccine for all ages, including children with the Vaccines for Children program designed to offer free immunization for children who are either uninsured or under-insured for the shot.
This week, the Health Department will also begin offering the higher dose flu shot, recommended for individuals aged 65 and older.
In order to prevent the spread of the flu, it is important that people take all of the necessary precautions.
“If you start to experience symptoms, take care of yourself to prevent the spread in the community,” Shoemaker said. “See a doctor as soon as possible so that you can get tested and, if need be, have medication prescribed to curb the symptoms and protect against the spread.”
Even something as simple as implementing good hand-washing practices can help reduce the risk of contracting the flu, explained Shoemaker.
The flu vaccination benefits are double-sided. While getting immunized prevents the spread of the flu through the community, it also serves as protection for those who are unable to receive the shot due to allergies or other medical reasons.
“Everyone that can get a shot, should,” Shoemaker concluded. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.