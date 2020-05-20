Trash and recycling
Trash — how things have changed. How important is recycling to address those changes?
When I was a child we dumped trash in a gulley. We always said we would cover the trash “some day.” That trash pile didn’t “go away.”
Our county’s trash doesn’t go away. Trash used to go to a county landfill. That landfill has long since been filled. I think we started sending loads of trash to Martinsburg. If it is not full, I believe it soon will be.
So what can we do with the mountains of trash we generate? A logical partial solution is obviously recycling.
We had an amazing recycling program in Capon Bridge around 1990. The students were excited and participating. A Winchester firm was collecting the recyclables. But I believe the company that collected trash in Hampshire County at the time shut down the recycling program. They wanted the recyclables in their landfill.
I commend the Ruritan in Slanesville for their aluminum can recycling program. In the past, I could take metals, plastics, paper and glass to Winchester. But that is not currently an option. Robin Mills and other concerned citizens created convenient centers for the collection of materials that are difficult to recycle.
Six years after a resounding voter referendum directed the county commission to create a recycling plan. Recycling is now available 4 hours a day, two days a week-- but only for cardboard and other paper.
I would ask every voter to question every county commission candidate. Will they promise to speedily create a convenient, functioning recycling program, which includes many types of recyclable materials. Will they sincerely attempt to support the efforts of individuals who are working to promote recycling-- rather than placing hindrances. We desperately need commissioners with the vision and courage to make real recycling a reality.
Steve Bailes, North River Mills
Ask yourself
Editor:
Following the November 2014 election Hampshire County residents made clear their desire to have a comprehensive recycling effort when 3,315 residents voted for recycling. The results of that vote made it incumbent for the Hampshire County Commission to plan a recycling program for the county.
Now, nearly 6 years later, what do the residents of Hampshire County have to show for it? A single site that's only open twice a week for a total of 8 hours and only for cardboard and paper. No plan or even consideration for curbside pick up. No plan for regional mini-sites or drop off locations within the county. No expansion beyond cardboard and paper. No formal partnerships with local public or private entities to positively encourage the amount of recycling.
Not to mention the man who has essentially dedicated himself to recycling in our county has been shut down and forced to cease his work. Robin Mills, a member of the Hampshire Recycling Cooperative is a man of action, he had a vision of improving the recycling efforts in the county and he led the bootstrap efforts to gain traction in a positive direction and be a voice for the residents of the county.
Robin and many of the other volunteers are do-ers, they are committed to actually doing the work to make things happen. We need to find ways to work with people of positive intent and action, not make it harder for them to fulfill their selfless mission to simply make things better.
Ask yourself this, after nearly 6 years does Hampshire County have a recycling program to be proud of? Can you even call what we have a program? Do we have leadership setting and working toward aspirational goals for the future generations of our county? We need leadership to help build and expand efforts like this not stifle it.
Aaron McBride, Capon Bridge
