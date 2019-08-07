ROMNEY — Waste pesticides and insecticides can be disposed of at Hampshire High School Saturday, an event arranged by 4 agencies.
“After everybody started talking, it was just a good idea that we do a public event,” said Susan Parker, secretary of the Hampshire County Farm Bureau, one of the sponsors. “People could bring what they had and know it was disposed of properly.”
Also participating are the West Virginia Department of Agriculture, the Region 8 Solid Waste Authority and the Hampshire County Commission.
Parker said the idea began when her father, Hampshire County Commissioner Dave Parker, was approached by some residents who had purchased a house and found chemicals in the basement.
“They asked what can we do with these,” Susan Parker said, and the idea evolved from there. “There had been no pick-up in several years,” she noted.
The drop-off will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the school parking lot.
Anything classified as a pesticide can be brought to the site for disposal. The list includes insecticides, herbicides, fungicides and products used to control rodents, bacteria and larvae. Aerosol cans used for such purposes will be accepted.
Weed-and-seed products — fertilizers that include pesticides — are also acceptable as will canceled pesticides.
The drop-off won’t accept pressurized cylinders, paint, gasoline, propane, motor oil, cleaning products, medications or any other chemicals not classified as a pesticide. o
