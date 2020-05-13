Ffreeze kills fruit, ground crops
Saturday morning’s freeze wiped out a lot of Hampshire’s favorite crops, but spared others in what one farmer called “a once-in-a-lifetime event.”
Along the crest of Jersey Mountain, temperatures hung between 26 and 28 degrees for 10 to 12 hours.
“We got wiped out,” Garry Shanholtz said. The stone fruits — peaches, cherries and plums — are 100-percent gone, he said.
Eli Cook, who has orchards in both Romney and Slanesville said Saturday morning’s weather wreaked havoc with orchards and ground crops alike.
“It’s the most extensive damage I’ve ever seen in my life,” Cook said.
But 15 miles north of Shanholtz and 100 feet lower, Ken Ruggles said his orchard came through Saturday morning OK.
He said temperatures in Levels bottomed out around 30 and maybe a 32nd of an inch of ice formed on puddles.
“I don’t see a problem yet,” Ruggles said Tuesday. He’ll know more this time next week after an expected weekend warmup will show what’s still growing and what has died.
Cook saw plenty of problems Saturday.
Strawberries, tomatoes, green beans and corn all were ruined.
“If it was outside and not in a greenhouse, there’s damage,” he said. He stopped short of calling the losses complete because some plants might be salvaged.
His 3 orchards told the tale of elevation and the difference between invection cold — from the surrounding air — and radiant cold — coming from the ground up.
The Romney orchard at Sunrise Summit was devastated. It’s around 1,400 feet above sea level. Temperatures were like those at Shanholtz’s.
The 40 to 50 acres of his Slanesville orchard, at 1,200 feet, survived, aided by slightly warmer temperatures and concerted efforts to keep fires burning and wind machines blowing.
Then at the Longview Orchard he purchased a few years ago, the highest trees, around 1,350 feet were as damaged as Romney. But trees at the bottom of the mountainside orchard survived relatively unscathed.
Saturday’s freeze was a last blast of winter. Forecasts show temperatures climbing into the 70s and 80s in the coming days with lows well above 32.
Shanholtz said Saturday’s debacle was reminiscent of 2012, but at a much later date.
Eight years ago, the winter and early spring proved so warm that his peaches bloomed on March 21. Six days later, a hard freeze wiped out the crop.
Times like this are what farmers prepare for and live through.
“We’re blessed to have what we have,” Cook said, “and we’ll survive.”
