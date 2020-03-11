ROMNEY — Vacant buildings and equipment upgrades were the order of business for a slimmed-down town council at Monday night’s monthly meeting.
Councilmen John Duncan and Duncan Hott were no-shows and a 3rd, Derek Shreve, arrived only at the end. He ceremoniously made the motion to adjourn amid good-natured laughter. Even Town Recorder Richard Shanholtzer was MIA.
That left Carl Laitenberger, Paula O’Brien and the Rev. Gary Smith to carry out the town’s business along with Mayor Beverly Keadle, starting with approval of the 1st reading of an ordinance “for the vacating, closing, removal or demolition of dwellings, buildings and structures unsafe, unsanitary, dangerous or detrimental to the public safety and welfare.”
It’s a follow-up to an ordinance enacted a few months ago that requires the owners of such buildings to register them with the town. Registration costs $500 the 1st year and rises to $5,000 in 5 years.
“It’s to put teeth into what we already passed,” Keadle told the council before it voted 3-0 for approval.
The trio also voted on a series of resolutions that could end up with the town owning a used SUV for the maintenance department, a new dump truck with plow and spreader, a Bobcat and other maintenance equipment.
The used SUV is already in hand, purchased for $1 from the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office. It replaces a truck that the town expects to sell later this month for no less than $2,500.
Similarly, the current dump truck that will be replaced is expected to fetch $20,000 or so. That will nearly offset Romney’s portion of the new one. The USDA will kick in $103,000 and the town will pay just under $26,000.
The council also approved a grant request that will purchase 3 new radar guns for the police department.
In addition, Keadle told the council a new police cruiser – again purchased through a federal grant – arrived Friday.
In other business:
• The council approved $100,000 to pave part of Larson Place not paved last summer, South Marsham Street from Main to Marathon Place, Miller Lane from Whippoorwill Drive past the last house and 3 more streets.
• The council OKed the 1st reading of a new floodplain ordinance to bring the town into compliance with state law.
Floodplain ordinance administrator George Park told the council the new ordinance is modeled on the county’s. He said he hopes the new ordinance will help lower the cost of flood insurance for residents.
• Teresa Dillon and Paula Cookman were appointed to the building commission.
• A proposal to gravel an alley off Charlevoix Place died for lack of a motion.
• The council approved a resolution proposed by the town’s lawyer to declare unprescribed opioid use a public nuisance.
• Keadle told the council the attorney general’s office is reviewing the paperwork that will transfer ownership of the historic barn on Depot Street from the state to the town.
Once the attorney general’s office is satisfied, the deal must be approved by the Board of Public Works and signed off by the president of the State Board of Education, which owns the property as part of the campus for the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind.
• The town’s website is up and running after a makeover. It’s townofromney.com.
