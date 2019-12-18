Old Man Winter took his 1st bites at the region about a week early, closing schools and keeping emergency crews busy.
After all, winter doesn’t officially begin until late Saturday night, but that didn’t stop a couple of fast-moving storms from dumping ice and snow on the Potomac Highlands from Thursday night pretty much through midday Tuesday.
“We’ve been very busy,” Romney Rescue Chief Donnie Smith said. “Luckily, everything Friday was minor to no injuries.”
A sudden plunge in temperatures that accompanied the wet stuff Friday morning gave Hampshire schools a 3-hour delay that turned into the 1st day missed this year. Students were responsible for completing the work in a snow-day packet.
Then Monday, a 2-hour delay became a 2nd-straight snow day as the white stuff started around midnight and piled up an inch or 2 across the county, accompanied by enough ice and slush to make roads treacherous.
On Friday, a 911 call in Romney shortly before 6 a.m. tied up fire crews and the rescue squad on the west end of the county for an insulation fire in the walls of a house on West Birch Lane.
Then, as that was wrapping up, rapid-fire calls came in for an accident U.S. 50 on the east end of Augusta (7:59 a.m.), a trauma patient on North Texas Road (8:21), an accident on Heidi Cooper Road (8:25), another on the Springfield Pike (8:36), and a “possible” accident on Dillon’s Run Road (8:55) at the same time of one at the U.S. 50 bridge west of Romney.
Two more accidents — on Grassy Lick shortly after 10 and on the Springfield Pike an hour later — all came in before noon.
None of the wrecks involved serious injury.
On Monday, a car wrecked on the Bloomery Pike just after 6:30 a.m., but without injury.
Meteorologists expect temperatures to stay cold all week, but without significant precipitation.
