MARTINSBURG — A Petersburg man has admitted to a firearms charge in Hampshire County.
William Jonathan Turner, 40, pled guilty Monday in federal court to a count of unlawful possession of firearms.
Although he is prohibited from possessing firearms, Turner admitted he had 3 pistols and a rifle in Hampshire County during March 2018.
The charge carries a prison term of up to 10 years and a fine of up to $250,000.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the West Virginia State Police and the Potomac Highlands Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force investigated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.