The first estimate to repair the sewage problems beneath Capon Bridge Middle School now has a price tag: $145,580.
“This is the first dart at the board,” Superintendent Jeff Pancione said. “I think it’s a rough estimate.”
Architects Williamson Shriver forwarded the figure to Hampshire County Schools last week in time for the county to include it in a request it made to the School Building Authority for emergency funds to fix the problems discovered in July.
The SBA will hear presentations from the counties asking for funds in mid-November and will make its funding decisions Dec. 16.
Pancione said Williamson Shriver could be delivering a 2nd estimate from another contractor soon.
The $145,580 estimate “should be all-inclusive,” School Finance Director Denise Hott said.
It includes the cost of taking out the floor in the kitchen, correcting the plumbing mistakes underneath, rebuilding what was taken out, other site improvements, and even a contingency amount for unforeseen costs.
After the town of Capon Bridge noted “unusual” sewage coming into its plant, cameras detected a severed line beneath the middle school kitchen. It’s a problem that school officials suspect has existed since CBMS’s construction in 2006.
Williamson Shriver, the original architects for the school, has been onsite to inspect the problem and help prepare estimates on fixing the issue.
The SBA has also inspected the site and promised to help as it can to find funds for the repairs.
Hampshire’s school board reiterated at a Sept. 10 meeting that it doesn’t have the money on hand for a repair that is now expected to cost nearly $150,000.
“We simply do not have $100,000-plus laying around,” Pancione said. “If we could foot the bill, we could probably go ahead and do it.”
Under a Hampshire-financed scenario, repairs might have started at Thanksgiving break and wrapped up after Christmas,
Going through the process of applying for SBA funds likely means the repairs won’t be made until next summer, leaving CBMS to go the entire school year with makeshift food preparation.
Some parts of the kitchen can be used, but much of the food is cooked at neighboring Capon Bridge Elementary and transported to CBMS to serve. About 190 of the school’s 288 students are eating the lunch the school offers. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.