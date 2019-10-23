ROMNEY — The County Commission was asked at Tuesday’s meeting to approve Romney’s annexation of Rannells Acres, a residential subdivision located behind the Southern States building.
Romney Mayor Beverly Keadle made the request, reporting all the residents but 1 were in agreement. The commission agreed and tentatively scheduled a public hearing on the matter for their Dec. 17 meeting.
In other business:
• Commissioner Brian Eglinger announced that one bidder on the Capon Bridge broadband project came in over budget and they were working out details with an engineer. If the budget problem cannot be resolved, they plan to ask the county commission for $30,000 to $40,000 so the project can go forward.
• County Clerk Eric Strite asked the commission to approve a grant request, made every year, for preservation of county records. The 10-percent matching fund required for the $10,000 grant will come out of his own budget, and he hopes to use the money for a project scanning deed records.
• Bob Mayhew asked the commission to guarantee the 20 percent remaining to be pledged for Rannells Field. This led to a discussion of school funding issues and a request from the commissioners for more information. o
