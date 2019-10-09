SUNRISE SUMMIT — The clinic beside Hampshire Memorial Hospital is expanding to bring more doctors here and improve service.
Work on the $750,000 renovation is wrapping up this week at Valley Health’s Multispecialty Clinic, HMH CEO Thomas Kluge said.
“I’m anticipating adding more physicians,” he said, “and I need to be poised so when we recruit them and they’re ready to start, I’ve got the facility.”
The work that began in late spring includes a new registration desk, more exam rooms (from 13 to 19), a laboratory and extra support space for the nursing staff.
The lab will process what the clinic calls point-of-care testing – for influenza, strep throat and other common issues.
Kluge said the extra exam rooms will help existing staff see patients more efficiently and allow for new physicians to come to the clinic.
“If things come according to plan, we’re going to need this,” he said. “I don’t want to be caught where I’ve got doctors, nurse practitioners and physician’s assistants seeing patients in only 1 exam room.”
To be productive, he said, most doctors need 2 to 3 rooms.
Kluge’s vision is to bring more of Valley Health’s network of services to the Sunrise Summit facility.
“Let’s keep people local and do a great job,” he said. “If we can get more specialty care, the needs around cardiology, pulmonary, orthopedic surgery, we’re doing good.”
This is the first major expansion of the clinic since it opened in 2011.
