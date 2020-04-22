The Paw Paw Parade Committee has canceled this year’s Paw Paw Memorial Day Weekend Parade and Car Show.
The committee has been unable to plan events, procure awards and trophies, and obtain sponsorship for a successful and enjoyable parade and car show.
As of now the Christmas parade is still on.
The Romney High School Class of 1952 has canceled its reunion dinner scheduled for June 6 due to coronavirus concerns. For details contact Tom Freeland or Fred Wagoner.
The Division of Motor Vehicles is extending the expiration date on May driver and vehicle transactions for 90 days.
The following documents that were due in March, April and May that now have 90-day extensions are: driver’s licenses including CDLs, instructional permits and vehicle registrations.
Many of DMV’s most requested transactions can be done online or mailed in and do not require a trip to a regional office.
A network of state agencies and business groups announced an alliance last week to measure the impact of COVID-19 on the West Virginia economy.
Included are the West Virginia Development Office, West Virginia Association of Regional Councils, New River Gorge Regional Development Authority and West Virginia Chamber of Commerce.
The goal is to compile data that will help maximize future stimulus funds for West Virginia and direct resources to areas most in need.
State Treasurer John Perdue is urging anyone who paid for spring semester college expenses using savings from a SMART529 account to reinvest school refunds issued in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Those who don’t may be subject to federal and state taxes if the money is spent on non-higher education expenses.
