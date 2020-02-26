ROMNEY — JumpStart Theatre has found its way to Romney.
Romney Middle School was 1 of 3 new schools selected to participate in the JumpStart Theatre program through Mountain City Center for the Arts and the Educational Theatre Foundation, a program that caters toward fostering a 3-year theatre program in rural-area middle schools.
MCCA program coordinator Pete Forno said that for schools like Romney, having a program funded through the Educational Theatre Foundation is “super exciting.”
“We’re honored to share this with these schools,” Forno said.
Forno explained that the program began in New York public schools, where they found that middle-school-aged kids were affected by theatre a little differently than older or younger kids.
“They found that theatre and the arts in general are super impactful for middle schoolers,” Forno said. “At that age, you want to belong, feeling special is important for middle school students.”
This program was so successful in New York that the Educational Theatre Foundation got involved and started expanding the program worldwide, starting at several schools in Cincinnati.
One of the results that this program found, Forno said, was that kids who participated had better test scores, better school attendance and better mental health.
“It was more than just a place to perform,” Forno said.
MCCA is a conservatory in Frostburg, Md., and they helped the Educational Theatre Foundation tweak the middle school theatre initiative for more rural areas, resulting in the JumpStart Theatre program. This is the 2nd year of the program.
The Educational Theatre Foundation provides the structure of the program, Forno said, as well as recessive funding. It is MCCA, however, that acts as the local anchor organization to bring the programs to the rural areas and middle schools that have been selected through the application process.
As far as the actual implementation of this program at Romney Middle, the Educational Theatre Foundation is “instrumental in providing training expertise 3 times a year,” said Forno.
Laura Groves, the chorus teacher at RMS, is one of the teachers spearheading the charge to get the Pioneers up on the stage, but she’s not doing it alone. Groves said that a few years ago, she was interested in the JumpStart Theatre program for RMS, and this year, she, John Ellifritz and Bailey Coleman, both teachers at HHS, applied for the grant together. The grant is meant for middle schools, but RMS and HHS were able to apply together.
We are just beginning the theatre program at RMS, and I don’t believe HHS has had a major theatre program before, either, just some drama classes,” Groves said. “This program will fund 3 years of relatively large theatre programs and help to train us to keep it sustainable.”
While the Foundation provides the initial training for teachers, MCCA provides the boots-on-the-ground support for these programs in the schools as need be.
The Foundation uses a boot camp-style training regime for teachers who are interested in leading the programs at the participating schools, and no experience is needed at all for these teachers.
“I went to one of the theatre boot camps for a preview earlier in the year,” Groves explained. “There were a lot of activities where teachers were in the kids’ roles. We did many drama activities, some singing and dancing, along with creative staging ideas.”
These theatre programs will be all after school, and Groves said that with Ellifritz directing, Coleman handling choreography and her directing the music, it’ll be a good place to start.
“We should have a show next spring, with auditions and rehearsals earlier in the school year,” Groves said. The first production hasn’t been selected yet, Groves said, but once the faculty training kicks into high gear, then the choice can be made.
While this program is currently in its developmental phase, Groves says that she feels like a theatre program at these Hampshire County schools can really add to the lives of not just the participating students, but the surrounding community as well.
“[This program] will be beneficial for the students’ self-esteem, add to their musical and dramatic skills and help the kids who might not be into other school activities find their niche,” Groves said. “Our school and community will be able to attend the programs, as well. Many area schools have similar programs, and I am very excited to be able to offer it here.”
