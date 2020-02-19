New North Elementary School- $11,932,446

New Central Elementary School- $15,089,664

New West Elementary School- $15,816,640

Capon Bridge Elementary Gym- $2,000,000

HHS Renovations- $3,520,423

Demolition of Old Elementary Schools- $1,640,827

Energy Savings Contract- $3,049,647

Bond Closing Costs- $200,000

 

Total Project Cost- $53, 249,647

School Building Authority- $24,000,000

Bond Proceeds- $26,200,000

