ROMNEY — For the 4th year, the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind are hosting the FIRST LEGO League Regional Tournament on campus to be held Saturday, Nov.16.
Both the Schools for the Blind and the Deaf have regular and junior leagues, and Lydia Moreland has been coaching and leading the program since it came to the school, and this year she is co-coaching with Jonathan Stricklen. It’s his first year coaching in the competition.
“Having a robotics team of blind and visually impaired students is extremely rare,” said Moreland. “It might be the second or third established team of BVI students.”
Many teams from the area will be at the tournament on Saturday.
The FLL competition has 3 parts: the Robot Game, the Innovative Project and the Core Values. Participating teams will program a robot to earn them points in the Robot Game, and then for the Innovative Project they will identify a problem in their community, design a solution and then share that solution in a presentation to be judged. The challenge also requires participating teams to compete with the Core Values in mind, including values such as teamwork, respect and inclusion.
“Our team usually does so well on these components because they have learned and are coached to work well together and problem solve,” explained Moreland. “Last year at the 2018-2019 WV Space Grant Consortium FLL Championship Tournament, our team won the Rising Stars Award because of this.”
The competition allows participants to develop important life skills as well as becoming familiar with STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) principles inherent in the program.
“We are very proud to have this opportunity, but with it come many challenges,” Moreland said. “Each member holds a valuable position for it all to come together.”
