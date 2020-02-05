CAPON BRIDGE — Another uncontested municipal election may be in the works for Capon Bridge, since just 3 candidates have filed to run, enough to fill only 3 of the 4 positions available.
The town’s municipal election will be held June 9, with winners taking office at the beginning of July.
Acting mayor Laura Turner filed to run for mayor, and there are only 2 candidates for 2 available town council seats — Chris Turner, who was appointed in October 2016 to fill an expired term, and former council member Ronald Giffin.
No one filed to run for recorder, the office now held by Laura Turner, who chose to run for mayor instead, after serving as acting mayor since July.
Turner hopes a good candidate can be found to take her place as recorder. She describes the position as “a great way for a resident to become involved and learn how things work in a governmental setting.”
Along with keeping minutes for the town council and finance committee, Turner points out the recorder gets to help with budget preparation and elections, and keeps the permanent records of the town.
She and her husband Chris, who is running for re-election to the town council, say they have a lot of reasons for running, summing up by saying they put a lot of time and effort working with the town council to bring positive change to the town, and would like to see progress continue.
Giffin, who is also running for council, served 2 terms previously, though he has been off council for a while. He says he would be happy to return to work with the council members who are currently serving, contributing the perspective of an older local resident.
April 21 is the deadline for write-in candidates to file. Though only those who filed in January will see their names appear on the ballot, filing as a write-in candidate is required if write-in votes are to count.
Last year’s town council race drew 4 write-in candidates, 2 of whom won.
There are also 6 weeks remaining during which the 3 current candidates could reconsider and withdraw - a relatively rare move, but one that was made by Steve Sirbaugh last year, when he decided to leave the mayoral race after filing to run for re-election.
When no one filed to take Sirbaugh’s place last year, the mayor’s office was left vacant when elected candidates took office in July. As required under state law, Recorder Laura Turner became acting mayor, a capacity in which she continued to serve when the town council failed to agree on appointing anyone else.
The winner of this year’s race for mayor will serve the remaining 3 years in the term, and be up for re-election in 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.