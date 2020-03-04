Hampshire Memorial Hospital and the rest of Valley Health System’s 6 hospitals and 2 home health agencies have earned high marks in the latest quality assessment by the Centers for Medicare ad Medicaid Services.
In its 1st-ever CMS assessment, HMH received a 3-star rating, the highest rating hospitals are eligible to receive in the initial assessment period.
Valley Health’s Home Health Care operation in Hampshire and surrounding counties received a 4-star rating.
Two Valley Health hospitals – Page Memorial in Luray, Va., and War Memorial in Berkeley Springs – earned the highest 5-star rating. Only 407 hospitals – fewer than 10 percent of the 4,586 hospitals assessed by CMS – received a 5-star rating.
The other 3 Valley Health hospitals – Winchester Medical Center, Shenandoah Memorial in Woodstock, Va., and Warren Memorial in Front Royal, Va. – received a 4-star rating, shared by about 25 percent of the hospitals nationwide.
“Star ratings provide greater transparency of our performance to patients and our community,” Valley Health President and CEO Mark H. Merrill said.
CMS Quality Star Ratings are an assessment of the quality of both inpatient and outpatient care provided to Medicare beneficiaries.
Hospital Star Ratings, which range from 1 to 5 stars, are calculated through an analysis of 64 different measures in seven categories of quality and hospital performance: mortality, patient experience, readmissions, safety of care, timeliness of care, effectiveness of care and efficient use of medical imaging.
Tom Kluge, president of both HMH and War Memorial, said he is “incredibly proud” of the War Memorial staff. “This rating reflects the exceptional work of every employee committed to providing safe, effective, timely and compassionate care to patients 100 percent of the time.”
Valley Health’s 2 home health agencies in Virginia and West Virginia earned 3.5 and 4 stars respectively, with an assessment of 27 quality measures focusing on process, outcome, and patient experience of care.
“One of the many benefits of the Affordable Care Act has been greater public reporting of quality data on healthcare providers,” Merrill said. “We fully support efforts to promote transparency regarding cost and quality to help consumers make informed choices about where to seek care. CMS Star ratings and other quality indicators also help hospitals, home health and other providers and agencies see how they perform relative to their peers and identify areas for improvement.”
The recent Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings are the 1st updates from CMS since last February. All ratings are posted on the CMS Hospital Compare and Home Health Compare sites.
