CAPON BRIDGE — The 17th Annual Todd Giffin Memorial Volleyball Tournament serves up this Saturday on the firehouse grounds in Capon Bridge, with volleyball team registration opening at 9 a.m., and the first volleyball served around 10.
The event will include a cornhole tournament, a silent auction and a bouncy house to entertain children, plus live music in the evening.
Everyone is welcome, and it’s all free — except for the $60 fee to register a volleyball team. This includes the after-party at 7, with live music in the firehouse pavilion.
The annual tournament helps keep the memory of Todd Giffin alive. A native of Capon Bridge who was active in the community, who died in an auto accident in 2003 at the age of 33.
Close friends Brian Brill and Matt Sirbaugh, along with nephews Ben and Lucas Giffin, organize the tournament every year, giving a lot of credit to the support received from the community.
Another of Todd Giffin’s close friends, Larry Fitzgerald, is now the lead singer of the Baltimore band Crushing Day, and brings the band to Capon Bridge each year for the tournament. They will provide the music at the evening after-party, beginning at 7 p.m.
There was talk a few years ago about ending the tournament with the 10th annual, and then with the 15th, but the organizers have decided to keep going — a decision Brian Brill attributed partly to wanting to continue to do something for the community, but also to the willingness of others to share in the work.
Hundreds of thousands of dollars have been raised for charity over the years.
Past recipients of the funds have included the Hospice of the Panhandle and the county Committee on Aging. For the past 4 years, the tournament has supported Hampshire County Parks and Recreation’s efforts to renovate the facilities at the old Capon Bridge Middle School.
Parks and Recreation received a check for $8,500 from the tournament organizers in January of this year, proceeds from last year’s tournament.
The tournament insures that while Todd Giffin may be gone, he is not forgotten. Remembering his love of both sports and the community of Capon Bridge, his friends think he would be pleased by what has been accomplished in his name over the years.
