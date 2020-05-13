Over the past several weeks, this county has had to come to grips with a new normal. We’ve had to pull together, make changes on the fly, overcome obstacles, rally, adapt, brainstorm, compromise and learn new technology like never before, and it’s not over yet. But, Hampshire County, together we achieve; together we succeed.
Who would have thought that Friday, the 13th of March, would have been our last day for students at our schools for this year? We, as Board members – Deb, Ed, Bernie, Bonnie and myself are grateful to each and every one of you and say thank you.
We want to express how proud we are of all the employees in our school system. Thank you. We are equally proud of our students and their parents for working hard as well. Thank you.
Our community has come together and offered support in so many ways. Thank you. You have ALL stepped up. We recognize this. It has not gone unnoticed. Again, our thanks to each and every one.
Creativity, imagination and thinking outside of the box learning has risen to a new level. The videos from our staff, the ideas shared from everyone on social media, the contacts made with students by our administration, staff, service personnel have been amazing. The meals to our students that we are able to continue to deliver with your help has been nothing short of miraculous. Our bus drivers have been wonderful and I know that the meals have been needed and welcomed. The smiles and thanks by our students and parents have touched each of them. THANK YOU!
But, we have all adapted. We conduct meetings via Zoom and Teams. We do conference calls for updates. Deb and myself have participated in this as well to keep us within our limits for meetings, and it’s working. We have all become innovative, stepped outside of our comfort zones, yet we are succeeding in educating not only our students, but each and every one of us. I especially loved Mrs. Moore’s 4th-grade class at Capon Bridge Elementary’s idea to see and send a message to each other.
The video was brilliant and you each got to send a message to each other, and more importantly, got to see one another. That was great. Together we succeed; together we achieve.
Over the next few weeks, we plan on presenting more and more information about the school bond levy that is on the June 9th ballot. We ask for your support for the future success of our students! Please feel free to contact us with any questions! Together we succeed, together we achieve!
As we move forward in May, we ask that you join us in celebrating our seniors – The Class of 2020. Let the month of May be all about them.
To the seniors, I would say that life isn’t always fair and is often messy, but it is our attitude and what we do during these times that define us. Hang on with both hands, because it is a wonderful ride.
Deb, Ed, Bernie, Bonnie and myself congratulate them on accomplishing this important life milestone and wish them every success in their future.
We are so blessed to live here. Again, accept our heartfelt thanks to each and every one of you for what you have done during this pandemic. Thank you. Together we achieve; together we succeed.
Dee Dee Rinker is a member of the Board of Education from Purgitsville.
