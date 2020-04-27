The West Virginia DHHR reports as of 10:00 a.m., on April 27, 2020, there are 1,063 positive tests and 36 deaths from COVID-19.
DHHR has confirmed the death of a 92-year old woman and a 76-year old woman both from Jackson County. “Our sincere condolences are extended to these families for their profound loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.
