NASHVILLE — Hampshire County’s man in Nashville has released another single — the 5th from his “West Virginia Rail” album.
“Today Ain’t the Day,” which has the makings of a breakup song, was released last week by Joe Hott’s label, Rural Rhythm Records.
The video is available on YouTube and the download can be purchased at Amazon.
“‘Today Ain’t The Day’ is a song that talks about how one person in the relationship is asking for just one more day to try and work things out and think of all the reasons why they should stay together and fall in love again, but come tomorrow if nothing has changed then they may go their separate ways.” Hott says.
He co-wrote the song with Eddie Sanders and the song’s producers, Adam Engelhardt and Glen Duncan.
The song follows 4 others singles off last year’s “West Virginia Rail” album — the title track, which hit No. 3 on Bluegrass Today’s weekly airplay chart, “World of Love,” “Lonesome as Can Be” and “Cry from the Cross,” which topped the Bluegrass Today Weekly Gospel Airplay Chart.
“West Virginia Rail,” Hott’s debut album, struck a chord with reviewer Jerome Clark of ramblers.net.
“Without sounding in the least affected or dated, ‘West Virginia Rail’ has the feeling of first-generation, post-World War II bluegrass,” Clark wrote. “Call it old-soul music. It goes to the heart of traditional bluegrass’ claim on our emotions. In other words, you don’t get to listen casually.”
Hott, a 23-year-old Augusta native, began performing around Hampshire County in his mid-teens.
“People like what’s real — and that defines my music,” he says.
The Short Mountain Boys playing behind him on the song include Cody Kilby on acoustic guitar, Ned Luberecki on banjo, Aubrey Haynie on fiddle, Dennis Crouch on upright bass and Casey Campbell on mandolin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.