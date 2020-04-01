CAPON BRIDGE — Repairs to the Capon Bridge Middle School kitchen will begin June 1 — or sooner, depending on whether classes resume this spring.
The school board on Monday awarded a $50,400 contract to the Belt Group of Cumberland to tear out the existing floor and plumbing and replace it.
If the work is completed by June 30 — the end of the fiscal year — then Hampshire County Schools will qualify for reimbursement of the costs beginning July 1, 2021. If work goes beyond June 30, state reimbursements will be held for another year.
Belt’s contract is little more than a third of the entire projected cost — somewhere between $121,000 and $145,000. Architect and engineering costs account for much of the rest.
Work can begin sooner if the decision is made that students won’t return to school this spring.
CBMS held school this year without a functioning kitchen. Meals have been prepared at neighboring Capon Bridge Elementary and carried to the middle school.
The kitchen was closed after school and town officials discovered last summer that the main sewer line beneath it was severed, probably since it was constructed in 2007.
The county applied to the School Building Authority last fall for emergency funding for the repairs. The SBA turned down the request, saying the state superintendent had a funding mechanism available to reimburse the county for the bulk of the repairs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.