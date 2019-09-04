An agency serving Hampshire and Mineral counties has a new grant from the state.
Burlington United Methodist Family Services has been given $94,093 to be used for a facility-based community partnership that will provide intake, investigation and follow-up services for victims of child abuse, ages 3-17.
Gov. Jim Justice announced the award last week, part of $2.15 million from the Child Advocacy Center Grant Program going to 22 projects statewide. The funds are awarded to local nonprofit child advocacy centers to address the growing problem of child abuse and neglect.
The recent awards are focused on a multi-disciplinary response to investigation, treatment and prosecution of child abuse cases by providing services such as advocacy, education, forensic interviews, evaluations and referrals.
