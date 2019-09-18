1. They're back! It's the 9th year the native Asian insects have invaded Hampshire County.
2. They emit their odor through holes in the abdomen as a defense mechanism.
3. Simply handling the bugs, injuring them or attempting to move them can trigger them to release the odor.
4. Each female carries 10 egg sacks with 28 eggs each.
5. Stink bugs ravage orchards and crops like soybeans and they suck the seeds of the white ash and box elder.
6. They swarm inside any way they can to try to survive the winter.
7. Vacuum them up indoors — and empty the vacuum outdoors.o
