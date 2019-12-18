WINCHESTER — Six months after suspending mammograms, Winchester Medical Center plans to resume service starting in February.
The hospital’s diagnostic center suspended operations over concerns about the quality of its scans.
The hospital said that over the next 2 weeks it will mail about 25,000 certified letters explaining the shutdown and corrections, as well as outlining steps affected patients need to take.
Valley Health is offering to pay for any follow-up mammograms required because of faulty images or readings uncovered during an annual inspection by the American College of Radiology on Aug. 31.
The diagnostic center lost federal certification to perform mammograms after that inspection questioned the quality of some scans taken between June 2017 and last August.
Winchester Medical Center CEO Mark Merrill said in September that the mammography equipment functioned properly, but inspectors determined that staff had not accurately positioned or compressed some breasts, resulting in scans that were not sufficiently sharp.
The hospital had been conducting about 550 mammograms weekly before the shutdown. Many women have the procedure performed annually to guard against cancer and other diseases of the breast.
Valley Health reminded last week that mammography is continuing at its 5 other imaging locations, including Hampshire Memorial Hospital.
The FDA approved Winchester Medical Center’s remediation plan last week, clearing the way for Valley Health to send out its notification letters.
“We are confident that we will be fully accredited and certified to offer mammography services again at the Diagnostic Center in February, and are making preparations to add capacity to provide mammograms for patients for whom an annual screening was delayed due to this disruption,” Merrill said in an email to the Winchester Star on Friday.
