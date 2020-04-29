This seems to be my month for sticking my neck out, so here are 2 more thoughts, both related to how our schools could respond to the inconveniences caused by COVID-19.
First, quit quibbling over dates for commencement. I have the practical answer after I tell you “Second…”
And second, the state Department of Education should think way outside the box for 2020-21 to salvage some of what was lost this year.
Back to “First.”
The reality of the situation is that the senior year for the Class of 2020 has been screwed up in an unsalvageable way. No prom, no countdown to the end, no cleaning out of lockers.
So forget trying to schedule some sort of commencement ceremony where everyone can come together anytime soon. It ain’t gonna happen on May 29 and scheduling something for June or July is only going to result in those plans being delayed as well.
And I shouldn’t even have to mention that delaying the ceremony delays the construction project on Rannells Field that private donors have pledged a million and a half dollars to.
So what’s the solution?
Plan a commencement ceremony for a Saturday morning next September, maybe on Homecoming weekend. The Class of 2020 could be the 1st to march to graduation on the new turf.
Yes, it might be inconvenient for the grads who go to college to get back here for the ceremony, but if they want to, they will.
Remember, less than half of our grads go on to college and the great bulk of those who do are generally no farther than Morgantown. Coming home for a weekend will be a minor inconvenience.
No, it’s not perfect, but it’s the best we can plan for now. Bad weather will move the ceremony inside, but that could happen on any weekend.
And, sure, you need to get the diplomas in the hands of the grads before September, but that’s why God created mail and drive-through service.
A final thought on the subject: I know this messes up the end of what is likely to be the best year of life for many of these kids. But as I have pointed out in my yearly advice to the grads, this should be the best year of their lives only until next year.
Put some perspective on the situation that this year is screwed up and next year will be better.
If item first is the most practical solution, item second is a little more fanciful.
Hampshire County schools had just completed the 3rd quarter when Gov. Jim Justice called off school. Since then, students have been assigned to complete a variety of snow packets, individualized assignments and bonus work.
How much has been done and what the kids have learned is anyone’s guess.
At the same time, teachers have been on payroll and had some assignments to work through since classes were canceled, but they’re getting full pay for what most people will agree is less than full work.
So, why not tack an extra 4 weeks on next school year — start a little early, end a little late.
And for the 1st 4 or 5 weeks of the 2020-21 school year, send the students (excepted for the graduated seniors) back to the class they were in when school ended in March.
Cram the last quarter of 2019-20 into the 1st weeks of 2020. Then, about mid-September, move everyone to their new grade and schedule.
Yes, there are imperfections even I see. But those obstacles are no reason to throw out the whole idea. Students and teachers could get a chance to end the 2019-20 school year with some semblance of order and then we’ll move on.
