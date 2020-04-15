Hampshire County Health Department: 304-496-9640
WVDHHR COVID-19 information hotline: 1-800-877-4304
Valley Health Coronavirus Hotline: 540-536-0380
Salvation Army Emotional and Spiritual Care hotline: 844-458-4673
CDC Disaster Distress Helpline: 1-800-985-5990 or text TalkWithUs to 66746
National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233
The most common COVID-19 symptoms are
I’m virus-free if I’m not showing any of these symptoms, right?
Wrong. You could be a carrier of the virus and still pass it along to others, even if you don’t feel sick at all. That’s why it’s so important to limit your contact with others, whether you are experiencing symptoms or not.
Help! I can’t decide if my symptoms are for COVID-19 or for seasonal allergies.
Seasonal allergies will have different symptoms than COVID-19. These symptoms include
Allergies will not give you a fever, and because COVID-19 is a lower-respiratory disease, it will not be associated with a runny nose.
For additional help determining the cause of your symptoms, call your primary care doctor. They will be able to screen you and see what’s going on.
I am an essential worker. How do I keep safe while still doing my job?
The most important elements to remember, whether you’re at work or at home during this time, are to keep your hands clean (wash with soap and hot water for at least 20 seconds) and away from your face.
Additional ways to keep yourself safe and minimize your risk of being infected by COVID-19 include
• Limit close contact with others. Six feet is considered “close contact.”
• If you need to cough or sneeze, do so into your elbow or a tissue (that you dispose of immediately). The virus can be spread through respiratory droplets.
• Wear a facemask when you have to go out in public. This minimizes the risk of inhaling infected respiratory droplets.
• Clean and disinfect surfaces that you use regularly during the workday (for example, phones, keyboards, doorknobs, toilets, desks, etc.) with EPA-registered household disinfectants. Make sure to follow the directions on the back of disinfectant wipes or sprays.
Lots of advice I’m reading says “wash your hands often.” How often should I be washing my hands?
The CDC outlines the times when you should be washing your hands anyway (for example, before eating, after using the toilet, after touching an animal, after touching garbage, etc.), but during the pandemic you should also be cleaning your hands after you’ve been in a public place and touched an item that might have been frequently touched by other people. These items include
Remember, when you’re washing your hands, scrub for at least 20 seconds and make sure that you scrub the backs of your hands, between your fingers and under your nails.
Can I use hand sanitizer instead of washing my hands?
• When washing with soap and water isn’t a readily available option, sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol can be a temporary solution, reducing the number of germs on your hands.
• Sanitizer does not get rid of all of the germs on your hands. Washing your hands (with soap and water) is ideal.
I can’t find disinfectant supplies in any nearby stores! How can I make my own?
The CDC writes that you can add 1/3 cup of bleach per gallon of water to make a bleach cleaning solution, or 4 teaspoons of bleach to a quart of water. Their website has complete disinfection guidance.
How can I get hold of a cloth mask?
There are instructions on both the CDC and Valley Health websites for making your own mask. Some directions don’t even require having any sewing skills, such as the directions to make masks out of bandanas or t-shirts.
Some local folks, like Gina’s Soft Cloth Shop in Romney, are making masks and selling them to members of the community. Many folks are using their time and talents to make these masks, ask around and see how you can get yourself covered.
I’m trying to keep up with the DHHR numbers; why are they different than the number that the Review is posting?
The DHHR’s numbers, which they try to update frequently, are not always the most up-to-date numbers. It takes time to update their website.
The Review is committed to using a variety of sources to keep our readers as up-to-date as we can with number of cases statewide and in Hampshire County: positive cases, negative cases, deaths and more.
• Quarantine: used to keep someone who might have been exposed to COVID-19 away from others. People who are self-quarantining stay separate from others, helping to limit further spread of the virus.
• Isolation: used to separate sick people from healthy people. Sick people in isolation should stay home and avoid contact with others by staying in a specific “sick” bedroom or space, using a different bathroom.
• Flatten the curve: The “curve” refers to the number of people who have been infected. The faster/steeper the curve, the quicker hospitals and the health care systems get overwhelmed. By following CDC guidelines (keeping hands clean, avoiding contact with others, wearing masks when possible, etc.), we can “flatten” the curve. This means that while the same number of people will likely be infected, but it will be over a longer period of time.
• Social distance: avoiding close contact with others (close contact is considered 6 feet)
• PPE: Personal protective equipment, including facemasks, gloves and face shields. Limited amounts of PPE statewide for various organizations have been an additional challenge associated with COVID-19.
• Screening vs. testing: If you feel like you might be sick and call your primary care doctor, they will screen you, asking you questions about your recent contact with others, possible symptoms, recent travel, etc. Testing refers to the actual lab work that will tell you whether or not you are positive for the virus. Testing supplies are limited; anyone can get screened but only those referred by their doctor will be tested.
