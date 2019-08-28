An Old Fields man was indicted by a federal grand jury in Elkins last week on charges of drug distribution in Hampshire County and firearms violations.
Timothy Juston Wimer, 35, was charged with a count of possession with intent to distribute heroin, 2 counts of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, 2 counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, 1 count of possession with intent to distribute suboxone, a count of unlawful possession of a firearm and a count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime.
Wimer is accused of distributing heroin, methamphetamine, fentanyl and suboxone in January and February. Wimer, who is prohibited from possessing a firearm, is also accused of having a .32-caliber pistol in February. The crimes occurred in Hardy and Hampshire Counties.
Wimer faces up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine for each of the drug counts. He faces another 10 years and $250,000 fine for the unlawful possession count, and at least 5 years and a fine of up to $250,000 for the firearm-in-furtherance-of-a-drug-crime count.
The West Virginia State Police investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen D. Warner is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.
