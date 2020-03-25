Fickle Mother Nature gave Hampshire County’s orchardists a scare late last week, but the area’s signature crops survived.
After temperatures soared into the mid-70s Friday afternoon, they plummeted toward freezing at dawn Sunday.
“We’re adding ‘early bloom’ to the things-to-worry-about list,” Spring Valley Farm and Orchards posted on its Facebook page Saturday.
Accompanying the words were spectacular pictures of orchards in bloom – about 3 weeks early.
Aspiring meteorologist Bryson Dolly’s Mountaineer Meteorology predicted a low of 28 Sunday morning, but the thermometer bottomed out a few degrees warmer, at 32, he reported from his Jersey Mountain Road location.
That made the difference between survival and disaster for the fragile blooms.
The extended forecast has highs in the 50s, 60s or 70s over the next 10 days with lows only around 40 degrees.
But orchards aren’t out of the woods yet. The area has had hard freezes as late as May 19.
In the meantime, Spring Valley is expanding the hours on its stand at Mountain Top as of today. The shop will be open 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday with a few changes in place because of coronavirus.
The primary change will be reserving the 1st hour of operation each morning for shoppers who are at least 60 years old. The stand will practice social distancing and pre-bag some items.
