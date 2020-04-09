The 4th case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Hampshire County by the Hampshire County Health Department. Investigation of the person's previous contacts is currently underway.
All close contacts who are at exposure risk will be notified by the health department. Close contacts include those who live in the same home, care givers, being within 6-feet for more than 10 minutes or being in direct contact with secretions. All other contact is considered low risk.
