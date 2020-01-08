Fire company still responding, seeking EMTs
SLANESVILLE — The county lost one of its 6 volunteer rescue squads last week, with remaining squads asked to adjust their territories accordingly.
The Slanesville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company ended ambulance transport services after trying for months to find the volunteer EMT needed for their ambulance.
Slanesville will continue as a volunteer fire company, and a statement on the company’s Facebook page promises to maintain EMS certifications and look at “options to enhance non-transport EMS services.”
Since the company itself is not closing, it will make its own decisions on the disposition of rescue squad supplies and equipment.
This includes the ambulance bought for $180,000 in December 2017, with the company paying the difference between the purchase price and an $80,000 insurance payment for an ambulance totaled that July.
A broker will be asked to help sell the ambulance, and the fire company will use the remaining supplies and equipment to provide first aid.
In the Facebook statement the company apologizes for having “largely survived off the backs of a few EMS providers” — a statement with which other squads can identify.
“Everyone is hurting for people,” one squad leader said — true of non-EMS groups too, as volunteerism declines not just in Hampshire County, but in the country as a whole.
Given Slanesville’s problems in recent months and a longstanding lack of response from Capon Bridge, the County Commissioners moved to stop making collision and liability insurance payments for the 2 squads — the only taxpayer money rescue squads get.
Discontinuing payments for the 2 squads would save the county a total of about $6,000 a quarter.
The Hampshire County Emergency Services Agency board will make the final decision this month. Slanesville no longer needs the insurance, but Capon Bridge must make its own payments if it chooses not to close.
Capon Bridge Squad head James Blocker said his community’s rescue squad board will meet later this month to decide.
Right now the county’s 5 remaining squads are adjusting to the loss of Slanesville. Squads in Capon Springs and Romney should not be affected, though there will be an impact on Capon Springs if Capon Bridge shuts down and its territory reassigned.
The other 3 rescue squads will be covering larger areas in which 911 calls are referred to them. Distance is important — the longer the drive, the longer it takes to get there.
Although paid staff with the 2 county ambulances stationed in Capon Bridge and at the 911 Center can get on the road quickly, the rescue squad can arrive first if it is closer to the scene.
Since both paid and volunteer staff get the same training and must meet the same state standards, both should provide the same level of care.
Slanesville’s closing leaves just the Springfield rescue squad’s ambulances located north of Route 50, and the squad estimates its territory has just been doubled, including much of the northern part of the county. Springfield’s territory extended as far east as the Slanesville General Store before Slanesville’s rescue squad was founded in 1996.
The Augusta rescue squad’s area may have grown even more, and even Capon Bridge’s ambulances may be asked to run much further up Cold Stream Road.
These volunteer rescue squads continue to provide much of the county’s ambulance services.
Of 197 calls received in November, rescue squads appear to have handled over half, given HCESA statistics showing county ambulances were cancelled for 79 calls (presumably taken by a rescue squad) and county ambulance staff gave some assistance to rescue squads taking another 31 calls.
Both county ambulances and the nearest rescue squad are asked to hit the road whenever a call comes in. If the rescue squad responds and can provide what is needed, the county ambulance allows it to do so and returns to its station.
This assures there will be an ambulance ready if another call comes in, since transporting a patient to a hospital can take several hours, leaving the ambulance unable to respond to another call.
