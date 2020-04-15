Both the Sheriff’s Kids Kamp and 4-H camp have been called off from their usual slots.
Sheriff John Alkire said Monday that Kids Kamp is off the docket from its usual weekend run right after school ends.
He said he might consider a day camp later in the summer, depending on how the effort to contain COVID-19 goes.
WVU’s Extension Service has cancelled 4-H camp, traditionally held the 1st week of June in Hampshire County.
WVU last week told all its extension offices to cancel in-person gatherings in June. Extension Agent Kelly Hicks said the camp will not be rescheduled this year.
She said the extent of 4-H activity for the county fair, scheduled for the last full week of July, has not been determined.
* * *
The annual Romney High School alumni dinner and dance scheduled for June 6 has been cancelled.
* * *
West Virginia’s 911 centers are stepping up to limit the threat from COVID-19 for first responders.
Callers to 911 can now expect screening questions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
These questions will come only after responders have been dispatched. The 911 operator will then ask if those responders must take additional protective measures to avoid exposure to COVID-19.
This screening won’t slow response times, but it will allow emergency personnel to put on personal protective equipment or take other precautions while en route.
911 must remain available for emergencies. But there are other sources for information and help regarding COVID-19:
• People with questions about possible symptoms or exposure should first contact their doctor, or their local health department.
• WV 211 is available by dialing 211, texting the ZIP code to 898-211, or by visiting wv211.org.
• For health or medical questions regarding COVID-19, there’s the West Virginia 24/7 hotline (800) 887-4304, and the website coronavirus.wv.gov.
* * *
High schools and career technical education have donated more than 65,000 protective items to healthcare workers and first responders, the West Virginia Department of Education announced last week.
Along with the unused supplies, which include personal protective equipment (PPE), 28 CTE centers have also made and donated 700 masks and 400 face shields thanks to their 3D printing and technical capabilities.
* * *
West Virginia University President Gordon Gee last week suspended in-person classes through the summer.
In an April 8 letter, he also praised the WVU community’s COVID-19 response. The letter also noted measures will continue through June 30 to ensure safety and well being of students, faculty, staff and community.
* * *
The State Supreme Court resumed its spring docket this week and began hearing select oral arguments using remote technology on Tuesday.
The court is hearing only cases in time-sensitive abuse and neglect and criminal matters. Other cases are being rescheduled.
* * *
A pastor who relocated to Augusta last year from Naples, Fla., has started a blog amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pastor Wayne Neller’s blog is available at almostheavenmusings.wordpress.com.
* * *
The West Virginia Division of Highways and Department of Environmental Protection have postponed the Adopt A Highway Spring Cleanup originally scheduled for April 25. As of now the cleanup has not been rescheduled.
* * *
WVU was notified Sunday afternoon by the Monongalia County Health Department that a resident in one of its residence halls tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19.
The student had been one of a team of residential employees working in the Evansdale complex known as the Towers.
* * *
Three people at an unidentified long-term care facility in Allegany County have tested positive for COVID-19, health officials said Saturday.
Two staff members and a resident are now patients.
* * *
Monongahela National Forest has temporarily extended road closures in the Dolly Sods area to comply with federal regulations that are trying to prevent the spread of COVID-19. .
Forest Roads 19 and 75, both starting near the gate, are closed.
* * *
Atlantic Broadband says that in the last month Internet traffic increased approximately 25 percent, with some areas exceeding 30 percent. Netflix has experienced bandwidth usage nearly 60 percent higher, with some evenings seeing peaks 80% higher. Atlantic Broadband’s video on demand usage increased by half.
* * *
Organizers of the annual U.S. 50 Yard Sale are moving forward with plans for this year.
The coast-to-coast string of sales has been held the weekend before Memorial Day weekend since 2000.
A press release last week emphasized the local nature of decisions to participate and the unpredictability of the nation’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
