Paint, brushes, some cleaning supplies and plenty of mulch will be ready for willing hands at Hampshire High School Saturday morning for cleanup day.
Show up between 7 a.m. and noon (closer to 7, OK?) to help and bring rakes, shovels and brooms if you can.
The mulch is for the trees along Calvert Drive and that work will take less than an hour if enough volunteers show up. Bring gardening gloves and 5-gallon buckets to help with the mulching.
* * *
Allegany College of Maryland’s Advising Center (located in College Center) will offer extended registration hours Monday through Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. from next Monday, Aug. 5, to August 15. Academic advisors will be on hand to meet with students.
New students are recommended to meet with an academic advisor prior to registration. Online registration is available for returning students. Classes begin on Aug. 19.
The Advising Center is normally open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
* * *
The up and down of gas prices in West Virginia was down last week.
The average price of a gallon of gas in the Mountain State Sunday was $2.65, down 3.7 cents from a week earlier, gasbuddy.com reports from its daily survey of 1,154 stations.
That price is up 3.7 cents from a month ago and down 20 cents from a year ago.
The national average of $2.72 (not that West Virginia’s price is lower) is down 3 cents in a week, up 1.8 cents in a month and down 12.1 cents in a year. o
